Robert F. Kennedy's granddaughter Saoirse Hill dies at 22

BOSTON (AP) — A granddaughter of Robert F. Kennedy, who was assassinated in 1968 while running for president, has died. Saoirse Kennedy Hill was 22.

The Kennedy family confirmed the death in a statement Thursday night after police responded to a call about a possible drug overdose and at the storied Kennedy compound in Hyannis Port, Mass. The statement was issued by Brian Wright O'Connor, a spokesman for Saoirse Hill's uncle, former congressman Joseph P. Kennedy II.

Hill was the daughter of Robert and Ethel Kennedy's fifth child, Courtney, and Paul Michael Hill, who was one of four people falsely convicted in the 1974 Irish Republican Army bombings of two pubs. The two are now divorced.

"She lit up our lives with her love, her peals of laughter and her generous spirit," the statement said, adding she was passionate about human rights and women's empowerment and worked with indigenous communities to build schools in Mexico.

Hill, whose first name is pronounced SIR'-shuh, attended Boston College, where she was a member of the class of 2020, the university confirmed to The Boston Globe.

The Cape & Islands district attorney's office said Barnstable police responded to a home "for a reported unattended death" Thursday afternoon, according to a statement cited by news outlets. Barnstable police and Massachusetts State Police detectives assigned to the district attorney's office were investigating.

The family statement did not include a cause of death, but audio of a Barnstable police scanner call obtained by The Associated Press said officers were responding to a report of a drug overdose at the compound.

"The world is a little less beautiful today," the Kennedy family statement quoted Hill's 91-year-old grandmother and RFK's widow, Ethel Kennedy, as saying.