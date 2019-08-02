Rapper A$AP Rocky to be freed from jail as judges mulls case

STOCKHOLM (AP) — Rapper A$AP Rocky and two other U.S. suspects will be freed from jail until Aug. 14, when judges are expected to announce a verdict in the assault case against them, a Swedish court announced today.

It wasn't immediately clear from the decision by the Stockholm District Court whether the three individuals, all American citizens, would be able to leave the country.

Prosecutors asked the 30-year-old rapper, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, get a six-month sentence during closing arguments. Mayers told the court he thought community service would be a proper punishment for him.

The development comes after a witness in the A$AP Rocky assault case revised her story from initial police reports, testifying in a Swedish court she didn't actually see the American rapper hitting a man with a bottle.

The young woman and her friend, testifying anonymously, were questioned via video link at Stockholm District Court.

Witness testimonies were the highlight of the third day of the trial where Mayers and two other suspects are accused by prosecutors of beating 19-year-old Mustafa Jafari on June 30. The rapper's bodyguard, identified as Timothy Leon Williams, also testified.

Whether Jafari, who got into an argument with Mayers' entourage in Stockholm, was hit with parts or a whole bottle has become one of the key issues at the trial.

Both women who testified maintained their previous statements to police that they saw Mayers and his partners beating and kicking Jafari.