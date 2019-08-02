R. Kelly pleads not guilty in sex exploitation charges
NEW YORK (AP) — R. Kelly today pleaded not guilty to charges he sexually exploited young women and girls who attended his concerts.
This is a breaking news story, check Vindy.com for updates.
More like this from vindy.com
- May 30, 2019 5:51 p.m.
R. Kelly charged with 11 new sex-related counts in Chicago
- June 20, 2014 1:58 p.m.
Mercer County man pleads guilty to child-porn charge
- June 21, 2014 12:04 a.m.
Mercer Co. man pleads guilty to child-porn charge
- July 16, 2019 3:45 p.m.
Judge orders R&B singer R. Kelly held in jail
- July 12, 2019 11:07 a.m.
R. Kelly faces new federal charges of sex crimes, cover up
Subscribe Today
Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.
Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.