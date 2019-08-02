State senators confident in Workhorse financing for Lordstown plant

LORDSTOWN — State Sens. Sean J. O’Brien and Michael Rulli said they’re are more optimistic than ever that Workhorse Group Inc. and an affiliated entity will be able to secure the funding needed to purchase the idled General Motors plant in Lordstown.

The two met today with the heads of Workhorse and the affiliated company at the former’s headquarters in Cincinnati.

When asked if they had enough money to move ahead with its plans to manufacture all-electric utility vehicles in Lordstown, O’Brien of Bazetta, D-32nd, said he was told there is enough money to buy the building and for the business’ startup.

“I’m a lot more positive today than I was yesterday,” added Rulli of Salem, R-33rd. “They said they were moving forward with investing, but they weren’t specific. But the tenor is positive.”

