Ivanka Trump, others from the administration in Youngstown Monday

YOUNGSTOWN

Ivanka Trump, adviser and daughter to President Donald Trump, along with others from the administration and U.S. Sen. Rob Portman will come to Youngstown Monday to discuss workforce development and opportunity zones.

The event will include stops at City Machine Technologies, the Youngstown Business Incubator and a roundtable discussion at Stambaugh Auditorium.

Joining them will be Ben Carson, secretary of Housing and Urban Development, and Scott Turner, executive director of the White House Opportunity Zone Revitalization Council.

“Our mission is to engage with the private sector to provide workforce opportunities that allow all Americans, regardless of age or background, to acquire the skills needed to retain high paying jobs that will continue to be created under this Administration’s pro-growth policies, like opportunity zones,” Ivanka Trump said in a prepared statement.

There are 15 opportunity zones in the Mahoning Valley. They are in low-income areas and investments in the zones are eligible for 10-year federal tax breaks.