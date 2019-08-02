Fresh Marketplace @ New Wilmington celebrates the peach

NEW WILMINGTON, PA. — Fresh Marketplace @ New Wilmington Center will celebrate the peach from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday

The market also will have vendors offering local goods, a children's craft activity, live music, prepared foods, and morning yoga.

The morning concert, sponsored in part by Shenango On The Green, will be The Casual Hobos, playing your favorite bluegrass music from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

YogaFirst studio brings complementary yoga to the market at 9 a.m.

The Fresh Marketplace Grill and Haitian Sensation will be offer prepared foods.

Fresh Marketplace is located at the corner of Chestnut and Vine.