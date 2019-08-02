Former Ohio doc imprisoned as serial rapist is denied parole
CLEVELAND (AP) — A former doctor sentenced to hundreds of years in prison for raping three dozen women has lost his latest bid to be freed.
Franklin County Prosecutor Ron O’Brien says the Ohio Parole Board on Thursday denied parole for 75-year-old Edward F. Jackson Jr.
O’Brien had pushed to keep Jackson behind bars, describing him as a serial rapist who wore a ski mask, used rope to tie up Columbus women, and knew them by name.
Authorities say a list of 60 suspected victims was found in Jackson’s car when he was arrested in 1982, but some of the women weren’t included in the charges because they hoped to avoid having to publicly recount the attacks.
Jackson won’t be eligible to pursue parole again until 2029.
