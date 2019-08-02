Crash at Ohio highway intersection kills North Carolina pair
BEAVERDAM, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say a North Carolina couple died in a crash in northwestern Ohio when a pickup truck broadsided their vehicle as they were driving across a rural highway at an intersection.
The Ohio State Highway Patrol says the crash occurred Wednesday afternoon near the village of Beaverdam, roughly 80 miles northwest of Columbus.
Troopers say the driver who was hit and her front-seat passenger died at the scene. The patrol identified them as 77-year-old Suzanne Schaab and 78-year-old David Schaab of Swansboro, N.C.
Troopers say the Fostoria, Ohio, man driving the pickup truck suffered minor injuries and was treated at the scene.
The patrol says the crash remains under investigation.
