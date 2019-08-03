Colorful centenarian outshines younger competitors at boccie

STRUTHERS

The Arco Club has a unique group of boccie-playing seniors, a ledger that boasts 65 members and a fraternity that makes it a priority each Tuesday to gather and compete at the St. Anthony Society courts.

Not so unique is the fact that you must be at least 55 years old to be a part of the group.

But its ringleader, Al Nerone, easily surpasses that. Nerone turns 100 Saturday – and shows absolutely no signs of slowing down.

“He still runs up and down the boccie court, just so he can embarrass us,” said Lowellville’s David Mascarella, a 2016 heart transplant recipient. “He’s become a great friend and almost feels like a relative. My grandmother, Verne, baptized two of his cousins, so I feel like we have a special bond.”

Born Aug. 3, 1919, on Youngstown’s East Side, Nerone graduated from East High School in 1938, yet never played sports, opting instead to work and earn much-needed money for his family during the Great Depression years.

“I was one of seven children, had three brothers and three sisters so money was tight,” he said. “I really didn’t have time for sports, but I did enjoy them when I could.”

