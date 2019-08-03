Brett Eldredge plays under cloudless skies downtown tonight
YOUNGSTOWN
For many Brett Eldredge fans, Friday night’s concert was their first time at the new Youngstown Foundation Amphitheatre, but not their first Eldredge show.
Nella Vuksanovich, who attended with her friends Amanda Gentry and Erika Whiting, traveled from Canton to see the country crooner.
And Friday wasn’t their first time trekking to see him sing.
They have been to concerts in New Orleans, Cleveland and Ontario, Canada. The group even has plans to see him play in the United Kingdom next year.
Friday night’s cloudless weather was the perfect setting for newcomers’ first visit to downtown’s new outdoor venue.
