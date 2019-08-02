400 young fans hear 'If You Give' author today at Stambaugh

YOUNGSTOWN

Laura Numeroff said she feels it was important her parents read to her at a young age.

“For me, it excited me. Other stories got my imagination going,” she told The Vindicator. “When I was 8 years old, I knew I wanted to write children’s books.”

Numeroff grew up to publish the classic children’s book “If You Give a Mouse a Cookie” in 1985, which led to more than a dozen other books in the “If You Give” series, a cartoon now streaming on Amazon Prime Video and nearly 400 young fans who lined up to meet the celebrated author Friday morning at Stambaugh Auditorium.

Numeroff was the featured author during the Public Library of Youngstown and Mahoning County’s Summer Discovery Author Breakfast.

