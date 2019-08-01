Youngstown man charged with assault on FedEx employee

BOARDMAN — Police arrested a Youngstown man Thursday morning after officers said he assaulted a FedEx employee at the store on Boardman-Poland Road on March 1.

Steven Jarvis, 49, was arrested on assault charges.

The victim told police he informed a customer his box was unable to be shipped. The customer became irate and yelled at the victim.

The victim followed the customer to write down his license plate when the customer struck the victim and threw him into the store’s front doors of the store.

Jarvis was scheduled to appear for arraignment tonight in Mahoning County Area Court.