Vallourec Star appoints quality director, announces promotions at Youngstown mills

YOUNGSTOWN — Vallourec Star has appointed Sean Smith as quality director of its operations in Youngstown, Houston and Muskogee Okla.

Smith will have responsibility to assure consistent, high quality products and processes and enforce quality standards for the company’s melting, rolling and finishing operations across its multiple U.S. locations.



Smith joined Vallourec in 2008 as an engineering manager at sister company VAM USA in Houston, moving to Youngstown to lead VAM USA’s premium thread line project. Most recently he served as Vallourec Star finishing mill manager in Youngstown.



A participant of Leadership Mahoning Valley, Smith received his MBA from Kaplan University and his Bachelor of Science in Industrial Technology from Ohio University. He is committee chair for the youth organization Young Life, Mahoning Valley chapter.



Mark Rambo has been named MPM Operations Manager for Vallourec Star in Youngstown. Formerly Melt Shop Operations manager, he takes on the added responsibility of the MPM rolling mill. In this new role Rambo will lead both the steel making and MPM rolling operations for the company. Rambo joined the company in 1987, then North Star Steel, as a general operator in Youngstown; also spending time in its Arizona operations. He has taken on increasing responsibilities in a series of successive promotions over time from team leader to supervisor to department manager.

John Kettler is appointed FQM Operations Manager for Vallourec Star in Youngstown. In his new role Kettler will take leadership responsibility for the FQM pipe rolling and finishing mills, along with tooling and inspection. He joined the company in 2010, most recently as general supervisor of the FQM rolling operations in Youngstown. He has previous industry experience as both an operator and supervisor for other pipe manufacturers. John has an MBA from Youngstown State University and a Bachelor of Science in Business from Western International University.