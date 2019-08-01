US DHS chief, Guatemala president meet on asylum agreement


August 1, 2019 at 2:41p.m.

GUATEMALA CITY (AP) — Acting U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Kevin McAleenan has met with Guatemalan President Jimmy Morales to discuss an agreement under which many asylum seekers would have to file claims in the Central American nation rather than in the United States.

The meeting lasted more than an hour this morning and followed a separate encounter between McAleenan and business leaders.

Interior Minister Enrique Degenhart was present at the meeting with Morales. He said McAleenan expressed concern about getting the agreement ratified quickly. Degenhart said it would be sent to Guatemalan lawmakers soon.

The deal could ease the crush of mostly Central Americans arriving at the U.S. border and requesting asylum. But critics note Guatemala is a country from which large numbers of people are themselves fleeing violence and poverty.

More like this from vindy.com

Subscribe Today

Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.

Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.

corner peel

Canfield


Residential
5 bedroom, 4 bath
$660000


Boardman


Residential
4 bedroom, 5 bath
$249900