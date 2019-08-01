Pence returns to Pennsylvania to urge trade pact’s passage

SHADY GROVE, Pa. (AP) — Vice President Mike Pence was in Pennsylvania again to urge Congress to pass President Donald Trump’s rewrite of a trade pact with Canada and Mexico.

Pence toured a crane manufacturing facility in southern Pennsylvania today, a few miles from the Maryland border, and told hundreds of workers there the pact is a good deal for American manufacturing.

It was Pence’s second visit in two months to the presidential battleground state of Pennsylvania, after he visited a York-based robotics maker in June.

The visit comes as House Democrats and U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer report progress toward a deal that would clear the way for Congress to approve Trump’s U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement.

Pennsylvania is important to Trump’s re-election campaign next year, a state where he scored a surprise win in 2016’s presidential election.