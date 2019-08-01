Latest Greatest | Christman, Austalosh, Kennedy, Snyder cross into Farmers 54

The 2019 Greatest Golfer of the Valley is on a 7-day march to deadline for stroke, scramble, 2-player, Par 3 and long-drive championships.

Signups need to be complete by next week for play that begins Monday, Aug. 12 at The Lake Club with the Coors Light Greatest Scramble championship.

A trend we love every year is when the recent high school grads cross right over in their first summer of adult eligibility into the 54-hole Farmers National Bank stroke play event — our signature gathering.

This year might be our best crossing over yet.

We shared that Poland’s Jenna Jacobson — a state golf finalist — is the first female golfer to play right after high school.

Joining her on the men’s side is 3-time state qualifier Cole Christman of Boardman High School and bound for YSU golf. With him will be Campbell’s Dean Austalosh, a 2019 state finalist who is headed to YSU. South Range golfer Patrick Kennedy — bound for Kent State — will also make his adult debut. Poland graduate Jake Snyder will tee it off before heading to Princeton.

Greatest’s next generation is ready to go.

Sign up for Greatest today at www.vindy.com/golf.