Fellows Riverside Gardens parking lot closed Monday
YOUNGSTOWN — The parking lot at Fellows Riverside Gardens in Mill Creek Park will be partially closed starting Monday for asphalt work, according to a release from Mill Creek MetroParks.
The MetroParks’ annual asphalt sealing and preventive maintenance work is expected to take several days. The lot will reopen once vehicular traffic is permitted, the release states.
Gardens facilities will, however, remain open and accessible. Any scheduled rentals or other programs in the Gardens will not be impacted by the lot closure. Certain areas within the parking lot will still be available during the maintenance.
The work schedule may be delayed or adjusted to account for inclement weather, park officials said.
More like this from vindy.com
- July 23, 2019 9:15 a.m.
Mill Creek Park parking lots will be closed for maintenance
- April 13, 2018 11:39 a.m.
Parking lot repair work begins Monday at Fellows Riverside Gardens
- November 21, 2006 midnight
MetroParks OKs purchase of property
- September 2, 2016 12:48 p.m.
Portions of Mill Creek MetroParks Bikeway road closed for maintenance
- September 3, 2011 5:40 p.m.
Several Mill Creek Park parking lots closed Wednesday for resurfacing
Subscribe Today
Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.
Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.