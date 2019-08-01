Fellows Riverside Gardens parking lot closed Monday

YOUNGSTOWN — The parking lot at Fellows Riverside Gardens in Mill Creek Park will be partially closed starting Monday for asphalt work, according to a release from Mill Creek MetroParks.

The MetroParks’ annual asphalt sealing and preventive maintenance work is expected to take several days. The lot will reopen once vehicular traffic is permitted, the release states.

Gardens facilities will, however, remain open and accessible. Any scheduled rentals or other programs in the Gardens will not be impacted by the lot closure. Certain areas within the parking lot will still be available during the maintenance.

The work schedule may be delayed or adjusted to account for inclement weather, park officials said.