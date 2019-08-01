Blair and O'Brien: We want to talk to Trump administration
LORDSTOWN
State Reps. Gil Blair of Mineral Ridge, D-63rd, and Michael O’Brien of Warren, D-64th, renewed their request to meet with representatives of the Donald Trump administration today, the same day the president is having a campaign rally in Cincinnati. The representatives from Trumbull County have been requesting a meeting since June to discuss the idled General Motors Lordstown facility.
The two pointed to Tuesday’s comments from Vice President Mike Pence in Lancaster, Ohio, about Workhorse Group Inc. securing funding to buy the GM plant as “misstatements.”
They said it highlights the need for communication between the White House and local leaders.
