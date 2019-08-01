Aqua Ohio purchases Campbell’s water system
BOARDMAN — Aqua Ohio announced today that it reached an agreement with the city of Campbell to purchase the city’s water treatment plant and distribution system.
Aqua Ohio will pay $7.5 million for the plant and has agreed to absorb the city’s water workers into its labor force.
The system serves about 8,200 residents through 3,200 connections and will cost millions of dollars to improve.
