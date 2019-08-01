7 Philadelphia officers resign over offensive Facebook posts
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia Police Department says seven officers have resigned in the last two weeks after an investigation into offensive and sometimes threatening Facebook posts.
Last month, the department suspended 13 officers with an intent to fire them after a nonprofit group published the results of a two-year review of personal Facebook posts or comments from officers in Philadelphia and seven other U.S. police departments.
The researchers found officers from Arizona to Florida bashing immigrants and Muslims, promoting racist stereotypes, identifying with right-wing militia groups and glorifying police brutality. All the posts were public.
Capt. Sekou Kinebrew tells the Philadelphia Inquirer he can’t say whether the seven who resigned were among those set to be fired.
The police officers’ union didn’t comment on the resignations.
Previously, the union said it was disappointed the officers “will be terminated without due process.”
