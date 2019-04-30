Students at Covelli Centre for My Brothers Keeper rally
YOUNGSTOWN — Students from several school districts are at the Covelli Centre for the My Brothers Keeper rally.
An initiative by former President Barrack Obama to provide mentoring opportunities, the students will hear from several speakers today on how they can be a positive force and leaders in the community.
The rally is being hosted by the Community Initiative To Reduce Violence.
