Police seek clues, motive for slayings of 4 in their home

By ANGIE WANG Associated Press

WEST CHESTER, Ohio (AP) — Police in a suburban community in Ohio are trying to determine who killed three women and a man found dead in their home and why.

West Chester Township police said Monday they were interviewing witnesses and following up on leads. They said they hadn't identified any suspects.

A man identified as a resident of the home called 911 late Sunday, saying he arrived home to find four family members bleeding.

All four were dead. Police said there were multiple gunshots fired and that it did not appear to be a murder-suicide. Their names and other details weren't released.

But members of a nearby Sikh temple said Monday that they believed the victims were members of a family that had worshipped there. The township is some 20 miles (30 kilometers) north of Cincinnati.