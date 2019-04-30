Carrie Underwood lifting up women on new Cry Pretty 360 tour

By KRISTIN M. HALL Associated Press

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Typically, female country artists only get one or two slots on a tour or festival. But on Carrie Underwood's Cry Pretty Tour 360, six women will be behind the mic throughout the show.

Underwood picked duo Maddie & Tae and trio Runaway June to open for her arena tour that starts Wednesday in Greensboro, North Carolina. The seven-time Grammy winner says it's a great time for women to come together and support each other.

After her chart-topping album "Cry Pretty" came out last year, Underwood is hitting the road again and playing in more than 50 cities through October. Underwood says that her main goal is to give fans the best show they've ever seen.