Aqua Ohio offers $7.5 million for Campbell water plant, customers
CAMPBELL
Aqua Ohio today offered the city of Campbell $7.5 million for its water treatment plant, distribution infrastructures and customers.
The water management company was the only entity to place a bid on the plant.
Employees at Campbell’s water department would be absorbed into Aqua Ohio should the city accept the bid.
Aqua made an unsolicited offer of $7 million to Campbell for the plant in 2017.
Campbell Mayor Nick Phillips said the bid is being reviewed by the city’s legal team, and that details of the deal will be discussed during a town hall meeting in the coming weeks.
