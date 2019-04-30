Warren man charged following Howland crash

WARREN — The Ohio State Highway Patrol charged Kyle B. Munson, 30, of North River Road today with aggravated vehicular homicide and aggravated vehicular assault with alcohol after one of two women injured in an April 19 head-on collision on North River Road died from her injuries.

Not-guilty pleas were entered for Munson in Warren Municipal Court, and he was released after posting $20,000 bond. If convicted of the charges, Munson could get about eight years in prison.

On Friday, Annette Maraczi, 68, of Mecca Township died in Cleveland University Hospitals because of complications of injuries sustained in the crash, her obituary says.

She was a passenger in a car driven by Betty Geiwitz, 75, of North Bloomfield, who suffered critical injuries. Maraczi was a 1968 graduate of Maplewood High School who retired in 1999 from Delphi Packard Electric.

Munson was eastbound on North River Road when he traveled left of center east of Larchmont Avenue and struck a westbound vehicle that contained the two women. Munson was not injured.

Judge Thomas Gysegem ordered Munson to stop driving.