Teens face charges after Boardman apartment theft
BOARDMAN — Two teens face charges after being accused of stealing from an apartment on Stadium Drive, according to police reports.
Ja’mia Dent, 15, of Boardman, and Kishaun Hendrix, 16, of Youngstown, were arrested on charges of burglary Saturday.
The victim told police that he returned home and heard noise in the bedroom of his apartment, but the suspects fled before the victim could see them.
He told police that $1,680 worth of items were taken from the his apartment.
Dent and Hendrix are at the Juvenile Justice Center pending their court appearances.
