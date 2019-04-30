GM declares quarterly dividend of 38 cents per share
DETROIT — General Motors Co. today declared a second quarter 2019 dividend of 38 cents per outstanding share of common stock.
The dividend is payable Friday, June 21 to all common shareholders of record at the close of business on Friday, June 7, 2019.
