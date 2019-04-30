Campbell police detail weekend chase, speeds up to 130 mph

CAMPBELL — A man accused of beating his ex-girlfriend Sunday was arrested after a chase that reached speeds of up to 130 miles per hour on the Pennsylvania Turnpike.

Kevin Silver, 21, of Youngstown, was booked into the Mahoning County jail on charges of aggravated burglary, failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer and several traffic offenses.

Reports said police were called about 8:05 p.m. to the 300 block of Sanderson Avenue for a report of a woman running down the street covered in blood.

When officers arrived the woman told police that she was in the home with a friend and two children when they heard a basement door being kicked in and Silver came up the steps, choked the victim until she was unconscious and when she woke up he continued beating her until she ran out of the house to a neighbor, who called police.

Silver was not there at the time and the woman was taken to St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital to be treated for several injuries, reports said.

Reports said police were called back to the house about 10:50 p.m. for a report that Silver was back and they saw his car on Hyatt Avenue. Reports said the car went in reverse and almost hit an officer before driving away at a very high rate of speed, almost hitting several other vehicles.

Silver led police on a chase to Interstate 680 and the state line, where he drove through a turnpike tool booth gate, reports said. Reports said it broke through a second barrier on the Pennsylvania side of the border. He turned around at Exit 10 of the turnpike and was later caught by the Ohio State Highway Patrol, reports said.

On the turnpike, he reached speeds of up to 130 miles per hour, reports said.