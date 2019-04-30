Blaze fought at Willow Street house where body was found
YOUNGSTOWN — Firefighters are allowing a vacant 771 Willow St. home to burn.
That house is where a man's body was found last month to burn.
Officials at the scene said the conditions are unsafe for firefighters to enter.
The body of Marquesse Shine was found on the second floor of the home late March 27. His death has been ruled a homicide.
Police have a suspect but have not made an arrest
More like this from vindy.com
- May 16, 2014 midnight
Flare-up keeps fire situation in S. California unpredictable
- October 26, 2007 2 a.m.
Progress made in difficult fight against wildfires
- July 15, 2013 7:39 p.m.
Firefighters have busy Sunday
- November 20, 2018 7:56 p.m.
2 kids, 2 adults dead in arson at NJ mansion
- November 21, 2018 11:24 a.m.
Brother jailed over blaze possibly linked to mansion deaths
Subscribe Today
Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.
Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.