Blaze fought at Willow Street house where body was found


April 29, 2019 at 3:27p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — Firefighters are allowing a vacant 771 Willow St. home to burn.

That house is where a man's body was found last month to burn.

Officials at the scene said the conditions are unsafe for firefighters to enter.

The body of Marquesse Shine was found on the second floor of the home late March 27. His death has been ruled a homicide.

Police have a suspect but have not made an arrest

