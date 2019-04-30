'After Parkland' debuts at Tribeca film fest this weekend
PARKLAND, Fla. (AP) — A documentary of the deadly shooting at a Florida high school is premiering at the Tribeca Film Festival in New York this weekend.
Filmmakers Emily Taguchi and Jake Lefferman chronicled families from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland as they navigated their way through grief and searched for new meaning after the shooting.
The intimate film "After Parkland" features student activist and March For Our Lives co-founder David Hogg and Manuel and Patricia Oliver, who lost their son Joaquin in the shooting. Victoria Gonalez, a young poet and the girlfriend of Joaquin, is also included in the film along with and Andrew Pollack, whose daughter Meadow was killed. The film follows the subjects as they try to rebuild their lives while still showing up for everyday life including prom and graduation.
More like this from vindy.com
- April 20, 2018 12:05 a.m.
Tribeca Film FestivaL Boardman native’s film to premiere this weekendSFlb
- April 2, 2016 midnight
‘Vaxxed’ rightfully zapped
- March 7, 2015 12:05 a.m.
Albert Maysles dies; pioneer of documentary film technique
- May 3, 2009 midnight
Spike Lee films a game in the life of Kobe Bryant
- January 8, 2009 midnight
Youngstown documentary heading to film festivals
Subscribe Today
Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.
Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.