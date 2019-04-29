Falcon closing brings GM-tied job losses to 6,000
JOB LOSSES
GM idling
About 6,000 jobs have been lost thus far as a result of the gradual shutdown of the General Motors Lordstown Assembly Complex since 2017. Here is a look at where some of those losses have occurred:
- GM Lordstown third production shift in 2017; 1,300 jobs
- GM Lordstown second production shift in 2018; 1,600 jobs
- GM Lordstown first production shift in 2019; 1,600 jobs
- Germany-based Leadec Corp., an industrial services provider for the Lordstown plant, 2019; 73 workers
- Source Providers, Austintown, provider of third-party logistics to the plant, 2017 to 2019; 480 jobs
- Lordstown Seating Systems, provided seating for Cruzes, 2017 to 2019; at least 200 jobs
- Falcon Transport, a truck hauler, 2017 to 2019; 800 jobs
- Source: Vindicator files
