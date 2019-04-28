Youngstown Area Jewish Federation reacts to Poway shooting

YOUNGSTOWN

The Youngstown Area Jewish Federation on Saturday evening issued this statement on the Poway Synagogue shooting:

"We are horrified to learn of yet another synagogue shooting. Today, on the last day of Passover, one of the most sacred holidays in the Jewish faith, at least one person was killed and three others injured in an attack at a synagogue in Poway, San Diego County, Calif. This shooting comes exactly six months after the shooting at the Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh, Pa. that left 11 dead and seven injured.

"Our thoughts are with the families of the victims in Poway, and with the entire Jewish community there, as they cope with this unthinkable horror. We are deeply troubled about the rising tide of anti-Semitism in the United States and abroad. We condemn all hate speech and violent acts and reaffirm our commitment to equality, human dignity, and peace."

San Diego County Sheriff William Gore said at a news conference that a white man entered Chabad of Poway on Saturday and opened fire on worshippers with an AR-type assault weapon.

Gore says an off-duty Border Patrol agent believed to be inside the synagogue shot at the suspect as he fled. The sheriff says the agent didn’t hit him but struck his car.

San Diego Police Chief David Nisleit says the 19-year-old suspect called police to report the shooting and a California Highway Patrol officer heard it on a police scanner, saw the suspect and pulled him over. Nisleit says the suspect got out of his car with his hands up and he was taken into custody without incident.

Gore says a woman died from her injuries, while a girl and two men are in the hospital.

The Youngstown Area Jewish Federation statement was signed by:

Rick Marlin, President

Suzyn Schwebel-Epstein, Jewish Community Relations Council President

Andrew Lipkin, Executive Vice-President

Bonnie Deutsch Burdman, Director of Community Relations/ Government Affairs