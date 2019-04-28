Manhunt on state Route 11 ends in arrest
JEFFERSON
A man traveling on state Route 11 north of Trumbull County, reportly armed and wearing a bulletproof vest Saturday afternoon, was the subject of a chase by officers from several police organizations.
A spokeswoman for the Jefferson Village Police Department, which is handling the case, would not comment.
According to another law enforcement agency involved, the suspect fled his vehicle on foot and was arrested late afternoon or early evening without any weapons being fired.
