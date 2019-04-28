Large quantity of meth, fentanyl seized

CONNEAUT

Multi-agency drug investigations and busts over the past several days netted a large amount of methamphetamine and fentanyl, the Star Beacon newspaper in Ashtabula reports.

Five pounds of meth and an ounce of fentanyl were found as the result of an investigation involving Ashtabula, Geneva and Conneaut police along with the Ashtabula County Sheriff’s Office, Federal Bureau of Investigation, Drug Enforcement Agency and the Youngstown division of Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms.

The agencies have been conducting ongoing investigations into a large meth network in communities across Northeast Ohio. State and federal charges are expected to be brought against those involved, but names and details of where the busts occurred were not released with officials citing the ongoing nature of the investigation.

Sheriff William Johnson told the Star Beacon no matter what the quantity, it is always a win when inter-agency collaboration results in meth and fentanyl being taken off the streets.

“Teamwork is certainly going to have an impact in making our cities safer and reducing the drug activity in the county,” Johnson said.

Ashtabula County Sheriff’s Office Detective Greg Leonhard, assistant commander of the TAG Law Enforcement Group, said multiple agencies collaborated after information was initially gathered following a drug overdose, which led to the source of the drugs.

The meth, which Leonhard said is believed to be coming into Northeast Ohio on distribution routes from Mexico, was worth about $90,000. It was seized in two locations related to the same investigation, Leonhard said, and the DEA will be bringing charges. The fentanyl was found during the bust in Conneaut and charges pertaining to the fentanyl will likely be brought by the state in that case, Leonhard said.

“This was from Cleveland to Conneaut and an investigation that led us out of our county,” Leonhard told the Star Beacon. “The fentanyl charges will probably be state charges filed here in Ashtabula County.”

Ashtabula Police Chief Robert Stell said initial drug activity in Ashtabula led authorities to Conneaut, where a bust occurred, and that bust led authorities outside of the county where another bust occurred.