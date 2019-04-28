It's snowing in Chicago
CHICAGO
Saturday’s Chicago White Sox game at Guaranteed Rate Field was canceled, and both major airports were reporting cancellations and delays.
As of 3:30 p.m., O’Hare International Airport had 589 flight cancellations and Midway Airport had 124, according to the city Department of Aviation. Both airports reported about 15-minute delays in arrivals and departures. Travelers were urged to contact their airline for specific flight information.
Though it’s rare, springtime snowfall has occurred even later than April.
