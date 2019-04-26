UPDATE | Baker found guilty of murder in 2017 homicide

YOUNGSTOWN — Dashonti Baker has been found guilty of murder by a jury in Mahoming County Common Pleas Court. Jurors found him not guilty of aggravated murder.

Baker, 26, shot and killed Rae'venne Faircloth-Thomas on June 23, 2017. She who was found in an SUV on Oneta Street on the West Side.

Prosecutors said Baker killed her because of a property dispute between the two.

Testimony before Judge Anthony Donofrio began Aprll 18.

