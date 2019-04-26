UPDATE | Trump tells NRA he'll fight for gun rights

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — President Donald Trump vowed to fight for gun rights as he addressed the National Rifle Association today and implored members of the group – struggling to maintain its influence – to rally behind his re-election bid.

Speaking to the group for his third straight year, Trump declared himself a "champion for the Second Amendment."

"It's under assault," he said of the constitutional right to bear arms. "But not while we're here."

And he told the thousands in the crowd: "You better get out there and vote," saying of the 2020 election, "It seems like it's a long ways away. It's not."

The nation's largest gun rights organization was pivotal to Trump's victory in 2016. But three years later, the group is limping toward the next election divided and diminished.

It's a reversal that has stunned longtime observers and gun control advocates and raises questions about the one-time kingmaker's clout heading into 2020 as Trump and Vice President Mike Pence headline the group's annual convention in Indianapolis on Friday.

"I've never seen the NRA this vulnerable" said John Feinblatt, president of Everytown for Gun Safety, a nonprofit that advocates for gun control measures.

In the months after Trump's election, the NRA seemed on top of the world. After pouring tens of millions of dollars into the presidential race, its dark horse candidate occupied the desk in the Oval Office. Republicans controlled both branches of Congress. And the emboldened group had ambitious plans for easing state and national gun regulations.

