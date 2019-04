Lockup List Friday — Mahoning County jail bookings, releases

BOOKED

NAME, DOB, AGENCY, CHARGE

MARROW, HATTIE LEE RACHEL, 10/01/1990, YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT., BEING A FELON IN POSSESSION OF A FIREARM

MITCHELL, SHALAYA DELIN, 07/06/1991, MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE, THEFT

PERRY, DONTE J, 12/11/1991, YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT., DRIVING UNDER SUSPENSION (INCLUDES POINTS SUSPENSION)

PRICE, JESSICA L, 05/25/1982, AUSTINTOWN POLICE DEPT., PROBATION VIOLATION

REED, THOMAS ALLEN JR, 08/14/1986, MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE, BRIBERY

WEATHERSPOON, ISIAH D, 02/12/1990, YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT., BEING A FELON IN POSSESSION OF A FIREARM

RELEASED

NAME, DOB, BOOK DATE, REASON FOR RELEASE

BARBERO, DOMINIC MICHAEL, 07/15/1976, 02/27/2019

FENNELL, ALVIN, 01/12/1970, 07/17/2018, TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY

FENNELL, ALKEEM L, 01/21/1992, 07/16/2018, TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY

FLUKER, RICHARD LEWIS, 03/30/1959, 07/11/2018, TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY

GILBERT, MONTRELL MONTAIN, 08/07/1980, 01/08/2019, TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY

GROVE, JOHN EDWARD JR, 08/26/1973, 04/20/2019