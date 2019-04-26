Four people indicted of food-stamp fraud charge
WARREN — Four people were indicted today on illegal use of the government-assistance programs – Supplemental Nutrition Assistance and Women, Infants and Children.
They are Michael Totherow, 31, of Estabrook Avenue Northwest; Linda Winemiller, 65, of Burton Street Southeast; Patricia Reed, 46 of Euclid Boulevard in Youngstown; and Toni Simion, 34, of Waterville, Ohio.
Each person is also charged with telecommunications fraud. The charges are felonies punishable by up to 12 months in prison.
