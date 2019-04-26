CNN: New species of crab found in Colombia, US

CNN is reporting that a new species of crab scientists say is the "strangest crab that has ever lived" has been discovered in Colombia and the United States.

The prehistoric crab dates back to 95 million years ago, and scientists say it defies all the normal crab features. The new species, named Callichimaera perplexa, has bent claws, big eyes with no sockets, an exposed tail and leg-like mouthparts.

"We started looking at these fossils and we found they had what looked like the eyes of a larva, the mouth of a shrimp, claws of a frog crab, and the carapace of a lobster," said Javier Luque, postdoctoral paleontologist at the University of Alberta and Yale University, in a statement from the University of Alberta. "We have an idea of what a typical crab looks like – and these new fossils break all those rules."