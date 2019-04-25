Tecmo Bowl Tournament set Saturday
YOUNGSTOWN — Youngstown Computer/Youngstown Studio will host its Tecmo Bowl Tournament at 10 a.m. Saturday at the downtown studio, 201 E. Commerce St., Suite 199.
Participants will go head-to-head with other players in this game from 1989. The winner will receive $100.
Tickets, which cost $11, can be purchased through Youngstown Computer’s Facebook page, on Eventbrite, or by calling 330-259-7278, Ext. 1.
Youngstown Computer opened Youngstown Studio to do experimental projects and work in multimedia, video gaming, live streaming, podcasts and marketing.
Subscribe Today
Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.
Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.