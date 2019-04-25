Police ID man found dead in Boardman
BOARDMAN — Boardman police are investigating a death at 4417 South Ave. Wednesday evening.
The name of the deceased is Bruce Williams, police chief Todd Werth said this morning.
Police are waiting on a determination from the coroner, Werth said.
The man was found dead by a person working at the building.
Initially it was described as Boardman police investigating the circumstances of a man bleeding from his head on the south end of South Avenue.
The situation, which the dispatcher described as being medical in nature, was reported to police at about 6:35 p.m.
