Police ID man found dead in Boardman


April 25, 2019 at 7:55a.m.

BOARDMAN — Boardman police are investigating a death at 4417 South Ave. Wednesday evening.

The name of the deceased is Bruce Williams, police chief Todd Werth said this morning.

Police are waiting on a determination from the coroner, Werth said.

The man was found dead by a person working at the building.

Initially it was described as Boardman police investigating the circumstances of a man bleeding from his head on the south end of South Avenue.

The situation, which the dispatcher described as being medical in nature, was reported to police at about 6:35 p.m.

