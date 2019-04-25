Local business gets plumbing contract for Campbell project
CAMPBELL — Komar Anchor Plumbing & Drain Services of Boardman was awarded the plumbing services contract on the construction of the Campbell Memorial Literacy Center.
Construction has begun on the estimated $12 million project and it is expected to be completed by spring 2020. The center will include a 3,200-square-foot library building, a 21,000-square-foot gymnasium as well as a conference center and wellness center for community members.
Subscribe Today
Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.
Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.