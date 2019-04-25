Local business gets plumbing contract for Campbell project

CAMPBELL — Komar Anchor Plumbing & Drain Services of Boardman was awarded the plumbing services contract on the construction of the Campbell Memorial Literacy Center.

Construction has begun on the estimated $12 million project and it is expected to be completed by spring 2020. The center will include a 3,200-square-foot library building, a 21,000-square-foot gymnasium as well as a conference center and wellness center for community members.