Library board selects architect firms for $21M project

YOUNGSTOWN — The Public Library of Youngstown and Mahoning County board today selected Bostwick Design Partnership of Cleveland and RBF CoLab of Youngstown as the architect firms to handle a $21 million renovation of the library’s 109-year-old main branch along Wick Avenue. CT Consultants also will handle civil engineering work.

“We recognize the significance of this building being a Carnegie library with over 100 years of history,” said library board President David Ritchie. “We want to preserve the history and traditions of the past, while also providing for the services and technologies that are so much in demand today.

“Our goal is that the modifications to this landmark building will accomplish both.”

The library board’s Building and Sites Committee earlier this month heard presentations from four of the most qualified firms to submit their qualifications for the project.