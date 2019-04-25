Jennings selected as next City Schools CEO
YOUNGSTOWN — Justin Jennings was named the new chief executive officer of Youngstown City School District.
The Academic Distress Commission made the decision in a quick executive session at a special meeting this morning.
Jennings was voted to replace Krish Mohip, who has filled the role since June 2016.
Jennings is currently the superintendent of Muskegon schools in Muskegon, Michigan.
