Jennings selected as next City Schools CEO

YOUNGSTOWN — Justin Jennings was named the new chief executive officer of Youngstown City School District.

The Academic Distress Commission made the decision in a quick executive session at a special meeting this morning.

Jennings was voted to replace Krish Mohip, who has filled the role since June 2016.

Jennings is currently the superintendent of Muskegon schools in Muskegon, Michigan.