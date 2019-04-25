Baltimore mayor probe expands with searches of associates

BALTIMORE (AP) — Federal agents have expanded their searches related to embattled Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh to include the work address of one of her attorneys, and the home of one of her aides.

FBI spokesman Dave Fitz said agents had searched today at a building where Pugh's attorney Steve Silverman works. People at the law office declined to comment but said Silverman would issue a statement.

Fitz also confirmed that agents had searched the home of Gerald Brown, a former Pugh aide recently fired by the interim mayor. He said agents also searched the Maryland Center for Adult Training, which provides job training for unemployed people.

Earlier, authorities said they were searching two of Pugh's homes and offices inside City Hall.

The searches are part of widening probes to determine whether Pugh used sales of her children's books to disguise government kickbacks.

The governor of Maryland is calling for Pugh's resignation.