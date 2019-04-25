Baker murder trial winding down; summations underway

YOUNGSTOWN — Closing arguments are underway in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court in the aggravated murder trial of Dashonti Baker, 26, of Millet Avenue.

Baker is accused of the June 23, 2017, shooting death of Rae'venne Faircloth-Thomas, 24, who was found shot to death in an SUV on Oneta Street on the West Side.

The defense did not call any witnesses. Judge Anthony Donofrio is hearing the case.

Jurors will begin their deliberations after the conclusion of the arguments by county prosecutors and the defense.

