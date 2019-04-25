14th annual Scouting breakfast fundraiser is Tuesday

BOARDMAN — The 14th annual "Celebration of Scouting" breakfast fundraiser begins at 7 a.m. Tuesday at the Holiday Inn, 7410 South Ave.

The Whispering Pines District of the Great Trail Boy Scout Council is hosting the breakfast, which serves scout families in Mahoning County and Hubbard.

The keynote speaker is Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose, who is an Eagle Scout.

Breakfast is from 7:15 to 7:45 a.m, with the program following.