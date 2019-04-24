U.S. Rep. Johnson to present West Branch student with award

BELOIT

U.S. Rep. Bill Johnson will present Cassie Madison with the Congressional App Challenge award at 1 p.m. Wednesday at West Branch High School.

Madison is a student at West Branch who created an app, called Dysulator, to help students with dyslexia, such as herself. She created the app through Android Studio using kotlin code. She hopes that “parents and teachers can use this app to understand dyslexics and make a positive change in our future.”

Her app has three main components: an "about dyslexia" tab, an interactive game simulator and a help and support tab. The game simulator attempts to recreate how a dyslexic person would see and feel throughout a game.

Madison is one of four students from Ohio who were selected as winners of the Congressional App Challenge.