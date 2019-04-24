UPDATE | Residents ask Green trustees to reject property sale overture

GREEN

At least six area residents sued by Mill Creek MetroParks for eminent domain claims were among those Tuesday who implored township trustees to hold off on selling township property also sought by the parks for a proposed bike trail.

Cries over what residents feel is unjust “theft” of private property echoed from each corner of the packed meeting room, consuming much of the trustees’ regular meeting.

Jeff Ickes, who lives at the bottom of Green Valley Drive, said he’s concerned for his family’s privacy, as the path of the proposed trail runs just 16 yards from his daughter’s bedroom and a nearby bathroom.

“That is appalling to me,” he said. “To come in and steal these farmers’ land is theft. That’s socialism, that’s redistribution of wealth and that’s everything this country stands against.

“To support it at any level would be a travesty.”

Trustees said they have no plans to sell the proposed plot, which is near a township cemetery, after an offer came in at less than half of the plot's appraised value and came with an agreement Mahoning County prosecutors found to be "not very well written" and unfavorable to the township.

